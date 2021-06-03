Two Ottawa County officers arrested after illegal activity

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK – Two Ottawa county detention officers have turned themselves in after questioning of illegal activity.

Kody Redden and Justin Hayworth were booked on a felony warrant of conspiracy to bring contraband into jail.

Upon investigation, the two former officers admitted to bringing in tobacco, marijuana, and methamphetamine to inmates.

The confession came after a detective discovered an inmate was making plans with a friend to bring contraband through the sheriffs office and the detention officers would then deliver it to the inmate.

The detective says he had phone calls and security video showing the detention officers committing the crimes.