Two organizations help an area family become home owners

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two organizations come together to help a family of six become home owners.

Monday the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity and The Salvation Army turned over the keys to the Sprague family.

The Salvation Army has helped build homes for 22 families and this home on Pennsylvania is the last one the organization plans to assist in.

The Sprague family was impacted by the May 2011 tornado.

Scott Clayton, Executive Director, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said, “This house is for Dillon and Kristen and their four children and its always a great thing that we can build for young families so their children can grow up in a safe and healthy environment.”

Monday is World Habitat Day. The United Nations recognizes World Habitat Day as the first Monday in October. Its to remind the world that everyone deserves shelter and that we have the power to shape the future of cities.