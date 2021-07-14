Two organizations create new partnership hoping to assist homeless pregnant women

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home (LifeHouse), a program of Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Inc. (CCSOMO), is partnering with Healthy Blue to provide additional resources to Missouri’s homeless pregnant women.

Healthy Blue, a leading managed care provider of health benefits for Missouri’s MO HealthNet (Medicaid) program, serves more than 300,000 Medicaid members with innovative solutions and services for affordable and reliable healthcare. LifeHouse is a 24/7 transitional residential housing program serving homeless pregnant women over the age of 18, and their infants and children under the age of five since 2013.

The organizations are working together to improve health outcomes for these individuals by addressing their social drivers of health.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines social drivers of health as, “the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age that affect a wide range of health functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks.”

LifeHouse residents face an array of challenging drivers of health. Each LifeHouse resident arrives homeless, pregnant, and with no place to go. Each woman comes from a traumatic background. Many have histories of sex trafficking and domestic abuse and eighty percent have struggled with substance abuse. The new partnership will bring more resources to this population to reduce barriers.

Healthy Blue and CCSOMO share a common goal in transforming the lives of local women and we look forward to the positive outcomes that will impact so many through this partnership. The LifeHouse program provides residents with comprehensive case management which results in improved pregnancies and health outcomes for mother and infant. Maura Taylor, CCSOMO Executive Directior

The LifeHouse program provides residents with safe shelter, food, and clothing; access to prenatal and post-delivery health care; long-term comprehensive case management and counseling; transportation; increased education; budgeting, life, parenting and relationship skills; and assistance with employment training and obtaining permanent employment.

Program outcomes include reductions to homelessness and poverty through permanent housing and self-sufficiency, as well as decreasing child abuse and neglect for this high-risk population. To date, LifeHouse residents have given birth to 104 babies free of substance dependence, while staff connected 833 additional homeless women to housing and critical services.

Healthy Blue remains committed to providing solutions for our community partners that address the social drivers of health which continue to be barriers to good health outcomes. Through this collaboration with LifeHouse, we will be able to enhance the provider healthcare experience to help connect residents with local resources, education and job opportunities as well as housing, food and transportation needs that will improve overall community health. Jeff Davis, Healthy Blue Plan President

