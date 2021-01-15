Two Northeast Oklahoma institutions team up for new program

OKLAHOMA — Northeast Tech and NEO A&M College have partnered to create a new path for graduates of the Northeast Tech Practical Nursing Program.

Both schools recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an associates degree in nursing fast track program. It will provide opportunities for licensed practical nurses and paramedics to become a registered nurse faster. Usually it will take nurses about 2 years to be a RN, now it’ll only take 1 year and so far they have 20 nurses interested in the program.

Registered nurses will be able to attend the class while living and working in the Kansas, Oklahoma area.

Kyle Stafford, NEO A&M President, said, “Now the work is back on us to try to move this to our accreditation bodies that are apart of this process so we’re working on that and want to go through this as quick as we can because obviously these inquires really testified there is a need and support for this program.”

It is still in the beginning stages and the school hopes to have it approved this Spring.