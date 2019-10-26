Two Northeast Oklahoma counties top the list of tourism revenue report

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA–Oklahoma’s Department of Tourism releases new data showing Ottawa and Delaware Counties have become a dominant location for visitor spending.

For both areas in the Northeast Oklahoma region, it is a good feeling to know their individual work and partnership working together in their tourism efforts is paying off.

Ottawa and Delaware Counties combined together are the third largest in the state when it comes to tourism spending. According to the study, tourists spent about $519 million in the two counties in 2017.

“It’s a great thing to build from,” explained Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Davis. “It’s a great thing to sit down at the table with other tourism professionals in the region.”

“It’s a big deal in Grove and Grand Lake and it’s really the basis of our economy,” added Donnie Crain with the Grove Chamber of Commerce.

The areas are behind Oklahoma City and the Tulsa metro areas. Delaware and Ottawa County officials are proud of the progress they have made working together to achieve this.

“We have so many things to offer that I think it makes my job a little easier,” said David. “When we talk about Ottawa County, there’s a lot of different markets–we look at we look at the Route 66 market we look at sports tourism and youth sports.”

“When you talk about $180 million, you can’t have people spending that in your community and not notice it particularly in a community our size,” Crain explained. “It’s about 25 percent of our work force and tourism is really how people learn about us here in Grove and Grand Lake–they come here as visitors.”

But, there is still a lot of progress to be made.

“Sometimes people just aren’t aware of what we have,” said Crain. “There’s all these great lakes and different things to see and do in Northeast Oklahoma.”

And, success isn’t necessarily being felt throughout the entire region.

“Even though the numbers are big, you have smaller communities that don’t feel the impact because maybe the visitors were dominantly in Miami and Grove,” said Davis.

Both counties are also working with Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnel, who is a major driving force for tourism being a leading industry in the Sooner State.