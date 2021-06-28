Two New York men run the entire Empire State Trail for a good cause

NEW YORK – In today’s dose of good news… Two men are on a mission to run the entire Empire State Trail, which is 750mi.

For Syracuse University Instructor Sam Sampere, running is something he’s always done for his own health.

“Howdy y’all enjoy the trail…” Says Sampere.

But when he came across, Wai Law, an ultra runner from Long Island, running the entire Empire State Trail for Parkinson’s research, Sampere knew he had to get involved.



“So I became aware of this on social media somewhere and my dad has Parkinson’s so you know it’s got a little special place and I’m like I can help this guy out.” Says Sampere.

Sampere is also losing two close friends to similar diseases, and he says watching each of them fight… wasn’t easy.



And Sampere is going to be meeting Wai for the first time tonight on the Empire State Trail to welcome him to Central New York and come tomorrow they’ll be running side by side right through the trail, Sampere’s goal is to run just a fraction of the distance with him.

And he’s stepping up to raise awareness so others can do the same.

It’s not your casual meet up on a trail… But it’s all for a good cause.