Two new health officers named for Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Two new health officers are named for Crawford County after their former officer resigned last week.

Dr. Timothy Stebbins will now be the Crawford County Health Officer and Dr. Linda Bean will be the county’s Deputy Health Officer.

Both were sworn in by the Crawford County Commissioners.

Selection of the two was made by Michael Ehling, the Executive Director of the Crawford County Mental Health Center.

He says both doctors had a good working relationship with the former health officer and they will provide exceptional guidance during the pandemic.

Michael Ehling, Executive Administrator, Crawford Co. Mental Health Center, said, “The continuity will be good going forward, the relationship is already in place. And so we feel like it was a good fit.”

Dr. Linda Bean, Crawford Co. Deputy Health Officer, said, “Dr. Stebbins is going to be serving as the public health officer, and I’m the deputy public health officer at least in the interim, for at least three months, and then we’ll decide after that what needs to happen.”

Dr. Stebbins was unavailable for comment, but he comes to this new position with experience working in the emergency department at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.

Dr. Bean is currently a clinical officer at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.