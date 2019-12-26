Two Nevada women are working to bring Christmas to those in need

NEVADA, Mo. — For 3 years, 2 women organized a stocking drive to help those who needed a hand in gift giving.

Courtney Stevens, Stocking Recipient, said, “They didn’t have to do but they had enough kind heart to be able to give back.”

Stevens is talking about April Hendren and Vera Conwell — two Nevada residents who created a stocking drive for those not able to afford gifts of their own.

“They were able to help give my family that Christmas that we’re wanting to give them.”

Hendren and Conwell are in charge of a Facebook page called Give It Away, Nevada.

They asked residents who wanted a stocking full of gifts to give to their kids as well as who wanted to adopt a family and fill up a stocking.

Vera Conwell, Give It Away, Nevada, said, “We wanted to do something for the kids for Christmas but we knew we probably couldn’t do toys for 200 to 300 kids so I thought of the stockings and she thought it was a great idea.”

Hendren and Conwell paid for the items as well as accepted community donations.

More than 100 volunteered and 600 stockings were distributed.

April Hendren & Vera Conwell, Give it Away, Nevada, said, “If it was candy cans, anything, 5 dollars, 10 dollars, picking items up that still is all contributes to fill up a stocking so I’m grateful for those people.”

Kimberly Wolfe, Stocking Recipient, said, “I just love the smile and the brightness and the magical part of it through the children’s eyes.”

Wolfe also received a stocking this year.

She believes Christmas would have not been as special if she or others did not ask for one on Facebook.

“Definitely a blessing I think that it probably made a lot of people cry, they’re very thankful.”