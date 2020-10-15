Two Neosho elementary schools receiving new storm shelters

NEOSHO, Mo. — Students and teachers at two Neosho elementary schools will soon feel safer than ever during our next storm season.

Brandi Ensor ECSE Early Childhood Special Ed Teacher, said, “I always had a concern that if we actually were in the moment and that storm was really happening, I always was concerned that I wasn’t going to be able to get one of my needy students where they can safely be during the storm.”

Two new storm shelters are going in at field early childhood and central elementary in Neosho. The $323,000 project wouldn’t have been possible without the passing of the $22 million levy in June of this year.

“I just really want to thank the voters of Neosho that passed this because knowing the difference now with that compared to the stress, I didn’t even know I had that stress, and so now just the peace of mind that we have this safe place for my students is amazing.”

Not only are the teachers relieved, but the parents are thrilled for the change as well.

Leah Swagerty, Preschool Parent, said, “As a parent you want to know that where ever your child is that there is a safe place to go in case something does happen. Because it’s not like they aren’t safe at school, but it’s like ‘oh hey if weather gets really bad I want to make sure that my child’s safe because I can’t get to them and make them safe.'”

The shelters still need lights and fans, but in a few more weeks both will be fully completed.