Two Motorcycle Crashes Friday in Joplin; Nearly Same Time but Miles Apart

MAIDEN LANE & W 4TH
(64801) — W 4th and Maiden Lane a red passenger car and 1800 motorcycle crash occurred in the intersection Joplin Police Department tell Joplin News First.
The 65-year-old male operator of the Honda 1800 was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Freeman hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be going home tonight.
Images from #JLNtipsters (edited for public view) show the rider laying in the roadway after the crash that occurred at 12:35 PM. He was wearing a helmet.
The bike has minor damage it appears. However an officer points out to us fluids leaking.
EAST 20TH & S MISSOURI
(64804) — 12:42 PM a dispatch call went to EMS regarding a single person motorcycle crash at E 20th and S Missouri.
The 54-year-old female was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin with non-life threatening injuries.