Two Motorcycle Crashes Friday in Joplin; Nearly Same Time but Miles Apart

Both crashes occurred during the noon hour on Friday miles apart under different circumstances

MAIDEN LANE & W 4TH

(64801) — W 4th and Maiden Lane a red passenger car and 1800 motorcycle crash occurred in the intersection Joplin Police Department tell Joplin News First.

Honda 1800 motorcycle lies in front of the vehicle in the intersection. (name withheld #JLNtipsterpic)

The 65-year-old male operator of the Honda 1800 was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Freeman hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He will be going home tonight.

Images from #JLNtipsters (edited for public view) show the rider laying in the roadway after the crash that occurred at 12:35 PM. He was wearing a helmet.

The bike has minor damage it appears. However an officer points out to us fluids leaking.

EAST 20TH & S MISSOURI

(64804) — 12:42 PM a dispatch call went to EMS regarding a single person motorcycle crash at E 20th and S Missouri.

The 54-year-old female was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin with non-life threatening injuries.