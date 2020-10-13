Two more women have filed legal petitions against Circle of Hope

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — Two more women who were once residents at Circle of Hope have filed petitions against the faith-based reformatory school for young women.

The two women are remaining anonymous in the case and have been listed as Jane Doe III and Jane Doe IV. In the legal petition provided to Ozarks First by the attorney representing the two women, they listed numerous allegations that detail physical, mental, and sexual abuse by the Householders.

The following are the allegations made by each of the two plaintiffs:

Jane Doe III

Jane Doe III arrived at Circle of Hope in the summer of 2012 at the age of 14. Once she turned 15, she was sexually assaulted by Boyd Householder. After one year of her time at the ranch, Jane Doe III was promoted to be Boyd’s secretary. She did not know this was a pattern Boyd did with girls to isolate them from other residents throughout the day.

Boyd began sexually assaulting Jane Doe III by making inappropriate remarks about her body and giving extended hugs touching inappropriate areas.

Court documents say over the next 18 months, Boyd would isolate Jane Doe III around the Circle of Hope farm and sexually assault her. Court records say, Stephanie Householder Boyd’s wife, knew he would do this with Jane Doe III.

“Jane Doe III suffered physical injuries, emotional distress, and psychological injuries as a result of the abuses suffered while a resident of Circle of Hope that have necessitated medical and psychological care and treatment,” court records say.

Jane Doe III now lives in Oregon.

Jane Doe IV

Jane Doe IV arrived at Circle of Hope in November of 2014 at the age of 14 and stayed through December 2016. Court records say during her stay, Jane Doe IV was sexually abused, assaulted, molested, and raped by the son of Boyd and Stephanie Householder.

The Householder son would pick girls to perform outdoor work duties under his supervision. The son chose Jane Doe IV a lot for that group.

“Within several months of Jane Doe IV’s arrival at Circle of Hope, while she was on an outdoor work duty supervised by the Householder son, he separated Jane Doe IV from the rest of the group of girls and sent her to the rear of an unoccupied trailer on the Circle of Hope property where she was told to clean. A short time later, the Householder son entered the rear of the trailer and sexually assaulted Jane Doe IV,” court documents say.

Jane Doe IV reportedly told the Householders about their son’s actions, and they told her they did not believe her and took no corrective action. Jane Doe IV continued to be assaulted or raped by the son even after notifying his parents.

Both petitions list four to six counts of physical injuries, emotional distress, and psychological damages done to Jane Doe III and Jane Doe IV from their time at Circle of Hope.