Two Miamians selected to Arts Council

MIAMI, Ok. — Two Miami residents are selected by the Oklahoma Arts Council to work towards enhancing arts in their community.

Both Ryan Orcutt and Marcia Johnson were selected as participants in Oklahoma’s 2020 Leadership Arts Program.

Only 34 Oklahomans were selected statewide of the nearly 90 people who applied.

They will both attend a series of sessions dedicated to learning educational opportunities within arts.

This includes how it applies to economics and quality of living in communities as well.

Ryan Orcutt, Representing Miami In Okla. 2020 Leadership Program, said, “You’ve noticed the murals that are up and down Main Street. We want to bring back revitalize downtown Miami with a emphasis on arts and culture. Its extremely important at that level but also within the school system it plays a big role in their education.”

Marcia Johnson, Representing Miami In Okla. 2020 Leadership Program, said, “In fact mural fest started because of a conference we went to and we got to hear some artists speak and because of that we bought some of these same artists to Miami.”

Orcutt and Johnson will be headed to their first session next week at Quartz Mountain in Southwest Oklahoma.