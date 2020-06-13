Two Men Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Neosho County

NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks.–Two men are killed after the motorcycle they were on rolled over in Neosho County early this morning.

Ronald Bigpond and Richard Stanridge were travelling East on 200th Road, just West of Chanute around 3 A.M.

Bigpond, who was driving the motorcycle, went left off the roadway and continued across railroad tracks.

The motorcycle then overturned ejecting both men off the motorcycle, fatally injuring them.

Neither men were wearing a helmet.

The crash was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Chanute Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.