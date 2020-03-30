Two Men in Galena Murder-Suicide Identified

GALENA, Ks.–

Apparent Murder Suicide in Rural Galena Sunday Afternoon

03/29/2020

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, emergency personnel were dispatched to a rural Galena Kansas home for a reported shooting. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, they discovered two deceased men inside the home.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates 50 year old Danny Allen Pennock and his father, 77 year-old Danny Wayne Pennock, were involved in a verbal altercation when Danny Allen Pennock retrieved a firearm, shot and killed his father, before then shooting and killing himself,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Two women, who also reside at the home with Danny Allen and Danny Wayne Pennock, were not injured during the shooting.

In addition to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating the incident, officers with the Baxter Springs Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks also responded.