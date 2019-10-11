Two men facing assault charges following September fight at Pitt State

Two men are behind bars after a fight in Pittsburg back in September.

Spencer Haake, 21, of Raymore, MO, faces felony aggravated battery as well as misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kasey Neil, 25, of Pittsburg faces aggravated battery and misdemeanor charges.

This all stems from a fight that happened Sunday, September 15th early in the morning. It happened on the 1900 block of South Broadway Street. Police were not called to the residence at that time though.

Two men were hospitalized from the fight, Dylan Lawrence and Allan Wilkinson.