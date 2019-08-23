Two men facing arson charges after several Liberal fires

Two men are arrested in connection to multiple fires set in Liberal.

Zachary Workman, 18, and Thomas Ingram, 25, are facing second degree arson charges.

The two are accused of setting four fires in Liberal in late June and early July.

The Liberal Police Department A=and Barton County Sheriff’s Office as well as the state Fire Marshall have been investigating the incident.

Workman is currently in custody at the Vernon County Jail on unrelated charges.

They are set to appear in court on September 19th at the Barton County courthouse.