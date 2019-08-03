Two men charged in deadly shooting in Grove

GROVE, Okla. – Authorities have arrested and charged two men in connection to a deadly shooting in Grove.

Dakota Buzzard, 18

Dakota Buzzard, 18, of Grove, is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder. He’s being held in the McDonald County Jail.

James Buzzard, 46

His father, James Buzzard, 46, of Grove, is charged with accessory to murder and is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

The charges stem from an incident yesterday at a home East of Grove. Deputies found Jerry Tapp, 49, dead in his front yard from multiple gunshot wounds. His live-in girlfriend, Cassie Tennison, 32, also received a non-life-threatening gunshot to the right wrist. Officials say following the shooting, she ran inside and called 911. Investigators believe this incident is in retaliation to a shooting in July 2015, where tapp fired a shotgun into a vehicle with James Buzzard and an 11-year-old girl inside. The girl in that shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.