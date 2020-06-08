Two men charged in connection with death of retired officer during looting

ST. LOUIS – A man is now charged with murder for the shooting death of retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Dorn.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office charged Stephan Cannon, 24, with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A witness has identified Cannon as in surveillance images from Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry and other stores in the area.

St. Louis police also say Jimmie Robinson, 27, has been arrested in the case. He is charged with burglary, armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Robinson and Cannon are both from St. Louis.

Court documents also say that Cannon acknowledged he was inside the store the night of the murder and that he cut his hair to change his appearance. He also told police that he saw his photograph being distributed.

Stephan Cannon charged with the murder of David Dorn

A television taken from the pawn shop was recovered at the home where Cannon was arrested. The serial number was confirmed by Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store.

Court documents also explain surveillance video shows a Pontiac G6 pulled up alongside the pawn shop and several people from inside the vehicle entered the store. The driver also entered the store at the same time as Cannon.

The document says they are both seen running inside the store and the driver is seen taking several televisions to the door and passing them to another person who then took them to the car.

The document then says Cannon is seen exiting the store and walking towards the car just before Capt. David Dorn arrived. Surveillance shows that when the shots were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at that corner and that multiple plumes of smoke were seen coming from the area where Cannon was standing.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released a statement saying-