Two men arrested in Bella Vista after stealing guns and pistol-whipping victim

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men were arrested after pistol-whipping a victim and stealing his guns.

Elijah Brown, 18, and Levar Livingston, 18, were each charged with aggravated robbery, second degree battery and two counts of theft of a firearm, all felonies.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim met Brown and Livingston on his street. The victim stated that he wanted to be in a rap video with the two men.

According to the affidavit, the victim met the two at Riding Lane and Settle Lane.

The victim brought two guns into the car for the other two to look at. According to the affidavit, the car stopped around Trafalgar and Grosvenor Road.

The passenger pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car, then pistol-whipped the victim. Brown then punched the passenger and threw him out of the car.

Brown was located in Fayetteville on February 14, arrested on his warrant and transported to the Benton County Jail, where he was released on a $100,000 bond.

Livingston was arrested in Washington County and transported to the Benton County Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $150,000 bond.