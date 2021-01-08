Two Men Arrested, Accused of Trying to Steal Catalytic Converters From a Joplin Business

Joplin police say two men broke into a business overnight to steal catalytic converters. Officers responded to Comer’s Wrecker Service around four Friday morning, where they discovered the lock on the gate had been cut. While searching the area, authorities found two suspects. One was apprehended by a K9 offer, while the other surrendered shortly after. Investigators say the two suspects cut the lock on the property gate, used a floor jack to lift a vehicle and tried to cut of the catalytic converter with a reciprocating saw.

Destry Slaughter, 37, of Goodman and Patrick Henry, 40, Exeter are now facing multiple charges including trespassing, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.