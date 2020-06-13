JOPLIN, Mo. — Two men are in custody after an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. Joplin Police were called to 1302 South Virginia Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

According to the police report, two males were inside the business and one was concealing merchandise before leaving.

A store employee followed them outside to a vehicle and one of them pulled out an AR style rifle and pointed it at the employee in a threatening manner.

The suspects then fled in a white cadillac.

Around 6:48 p.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies located the suspects at 123 West 45Th Street and took them into custody without further incident.

26 year old Marvin E. Ward Junior and 22 year old Elijah J. Ward, both of Joplin, were arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

They’re being held in the Joplin City Jail with a $50,000 cash only bond.