Two locals from Carthage are named Maple Leaf Grand Marshals this year

CARTHAGE, MO – It’s a double dose of Carthage spirit for the Maple Leaf Grand Marshal this year.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce announced, not one, but two notable locals as the faces of the annual event.

Gary Haggard, also known as “Tree”, and Terry Prine, also known as “Stump”, will share the honor during the 55th annual Maple Leaf Festival.

The pair received a number of nominations as quote “super fans” for Carthage High School athletic teams.

The Maple Leaf Parade will be held on Saturday, October 16th this year.