Two local teachers are named one of the best in Missouri

MISSOURI – The state is recognizing a Carl Junction teacher as one of the best in Missouri.

Christopher Huhn was named one of the Regional Teachers of the Year. He teaches industrial technology and engineering to young bulldogs, but it isn’t his first career. He initially took the job on a temporary basis, but is now in his 13th year. Huhn says he’s honored to be chosen from an outstanding group of nominees.

“Listen to them speak about themselves and the representatives that were there with them had an opportunity to talk about them. And there were several of them I picked out like “Oh they’re totally going to win.” So I was pretty shocked really, pretty humbled.” Christopher Huhn, CJ Teacher

Southwest Missouri has another regional winner: First Grade Teacher Sarah Morris from the Bronaugh School District.

Both are now in the running to be the overall state winner, which will be chosen next month.