Two local school districts donate to the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In tonight’s “Dose of Good News” — two local school districts have given back in a big way to a foundation that helps women who are fighting breast cancer.

Today, Carl Junction and Carthage high schools made donations to “Hope 4 You.” Carl Junction fall sports teamed up with Webb City to raise $7,800 for the foundation.

And, over the past four weeks, Carthage High School raised $10,000. Both schools sold t-shirts and received donations during their “Pink Out Games.”

“Hope 4 You is a local foundation and we wanted the money we raised to stay here and help women locally,” said Jennifer Wilson, Carl Junction Pink Night Coordinator.

“We want our daughters and our players to understand the importance of breast cancer awareness. and our girls really took on the challenge,” said Sarah Wall, Carthage Assistant Volleyball Coach.

The money will help “Hope 4 You” provide free mammograms through local hospitals. It will also help the state-sponsored program, “Show Me Healthy Women” provide free breast and cervical cancer screenings.