Two local businesses join together to make Mother’s Day extra special

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin business celebrated Mother’s Day with frozen treats and flowers on Sunday.

Pineapple Bliss joined forces with Joyfield Flower Truck to provide their customers with free flowers.

Any purchase of a menu item worth at least $2 qualified for the free bouquet.

The flower company enjoyed being the reason many mother’s smiled today, especially during these times.

Kourtlynn Burgess, Joyfield Flower Truck, says, “Any bright, cheery joy we can bring to anyone right now, we want to be apart of that. So, we’re happy to be here.”

Melody Thorne, mother, says, “It really makes my day. It’s really nice to see that.”

Joyfield Flower Truck arranged about 200 bouquets to hand out on Sunday.