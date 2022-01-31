KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Starbucks locations in the Kansas City Metro Area have filed petitions to form unions, following the national trend that began in December 2021.

According to Mari Orrego with the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United, the locations at the Plaza and on 75th Street & I-35 in Overland Park will file their petitions to unionize after “an overwhelming majority of eligible employees” signed union authorization cards.

We proudly stand in solidarity with our fellow partners here at 75th and I 35, The Country Club Plaza location, and every other store choosing to organize and make their voices heard. We too take a stand against workplace inequality, unsafe working conditions, unfair expectations, and borderline exploitation. If we are to believe Starbucks is a s progressive as it claims, the company must give in store partners a seat at the table. Letter written by the Overland Park location workers to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson

Workers United (SEIU), who backed the campaigns in Buffalo, New York in December, is organizing with the two Kansas City area locations.

For the past two years we have seen dedicated Starbucks partners risk their lives and livelihoods to provide quality services during a pandemic – all while their employer rakes in record profits. Our union stands in solidarity with these frontline service workers as they fight for a safer place to work, their fair share of the wealth they create, and the right to be treated as true partners by Starbucks management. Workers United Missouri State Director Eric Moore

The locations in Kansas and Missouri join locations in Massachusetts, Tennessee, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Washington and Oregon in filing petitions.