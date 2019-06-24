Two Juveniles Rescued From Kelly Creek

MONETT, Mo.,–Two kids in Monett are recovering after being rescued after falling into Kelly Creek earlier today.



This photo was sent in to us by viewer Shaun Bennett.



Around 4 p.m., two male juveniles were walking around Kelly Creek when the youngest slipped into the body of water.

The oldest went into get him, and the current quickly swept them both away.



They traveled about 80 or 90 yards before a passerby spotted them alerting emergency officials immediately.



The Monett Fire Department brought the boys to shore safely using a rope.

They both have been checked out by emergency personnel and have no major injuries.