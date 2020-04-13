Two in Custody Following KS Gun Store Burglary

COFFEYVILLE, Kans. — Two people are in custody on burglary and other charges after being accused of stealing firearms from a Cherryvale gun store.

On Saturday, Deputies and investigators were dispatched USA Gun Bunker in Cherryvale Kansas for a report of a burglary of the gun store. Deputies and Investigators worked diligently, following the evidence and interviewing multiple individuals. Due to the nature of the items stolen, The ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) was requested for assistance.

Arron Blake and Alexis Hoesmam

Agents from ATF, Sheriff’s Office Detectives, Deputies, and Officers from Cherryvale Police Department worked together in a coordinated effort to locate the stolen firearms and find the individuals responsible. At this point in the investigation multiple firearms have been recovered and two arrests have been made. Arron Blake, 34 of rural Cherryvale was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, possession of narcotics and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility and is also being held of a felony warrant stemming from another case. Alexis Hoesmam, 28 of Cherryvale was also arrested and charges recommended for Hoesman include aiding and abetting burglary and theft.

Sheriff Ron Wade would like to thank all officers and agencies involved, stating “There were a lot of moving parts in this investigation, and multiple agencies involved. Everyone has worked very well together, and have made a lot of progress for the victims of this burglary.”

Sheriff Wade would like to remind everyone that suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.