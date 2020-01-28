Two in custody after pursuit, stolen Carthage area mail recovered

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two are in custody after police located and pursued stolen truck near La Russell.

Early this morning, Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spotted a Chevy Colorado truck that was reported stolen from Bentonville, Arkansas near the La Russell area.

During the pursuit, spike strips were deployed and deflated the tires of the truck at Elm and County Road 110.

Two suspects, 42-year-old Lyle White of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and 28-year-old Tyler James of Rogers, Arkansas were taken into custody without incident.

Within the recovered truck, authorities found stolen mail from the Carthage area and a white powdery substance.

Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s office.