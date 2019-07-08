Two in custody after disturbance and possible gunfire

Two people are in custody after a disturbance and possible gunfire is reported in Joplin.

Just before 10 a.m. today, Joplin Police received a call about an argument, and a man that had fired a gun at 716 West 9th Street.

More than a dozen officers were on scene and began to negotiate with suspects inside the home who could be heard arguing. A man and a woman surrendered after a short period of time and were arrested.

“Both of them did exit upon us getting here and starting to talk to them. They exited at different times, but they did end up exiting on their own,” said Sgt. Andy Blair/Joplin Police Department.

Officials did call for SWAT, but patrol officers were able to handle the situation before SWAT arrived.

No injuries have been reported. More information is expected to be released later today, and the investigation is on-going.