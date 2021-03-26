Two Galena Police officers for heroic efforts

GALENA, Ks. — Two Galena Police Officers were honored Friday for their recent rescue efforts.

Logan Grant and Samantha Snell received certificates of commendation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Back in January, the two were trainees and on their way to the center, when they noticed a head-on collision in Fredonia.

Both trucks were on fire, and that’s when they both sprang into action.

Samantha Snell, Galena Police Officer, said, “You kind of almost forget about yourself and focus on the individuals that are injured or have life threatening injuries.”

Logan Grant, Galena Police Officer, said, “We attempted to break into the windows to get them out but the flames were already inside and there’s nothing much we can do at that point, so we had to secure the scene and remove citizens and onlookers.”

Unfortunately, the three occupants of both vehicles didn’t make it, but Grant and Snell were recognized for their quick actions in securing the surrounding scene. Both finished their training this month – and are active patrol officers in Galena.