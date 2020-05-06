Closings
Two Found Shot Dead in Car in West Plains

Update

(KOLR) — The female was identified as Frankie Ziegler, 28, from Mountain Home and the male was identified as Richard Kuntz, 30, from West Plains.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (AP) — Police say two people have been found shot to death in a car in south-central Missouri’s West Plains near the Arkansas border.

Springfield television station KYTY reports that someone called 911 Tuesday night to report finding the bodies in a car abandoned on a private drive.

West Plains Police say officers arrived to find a man and a woman dead in the car. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the names of the victims or announced any arrests.

