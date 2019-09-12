Two Duenweg firefighters walk in remembrance of 9/11 victims and first responders

Nicholas Colombo and Teresa Jacobson left the Duenweg Fire Department around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

They traveled 3.43 miles and finished at the intersection of Seventh Street and Duquesne Road in Joplin.

The idea for the walk was inspired by Jacobson, who’s currently participating in a 30-day, 5K-A-Day challenge.

She thought it would be a perfect way to incorporate her challenge into honoring the thousands of people killed or affected by the 9/11 attacks.

Many motorists showed their support, including pulling over and greeting them.

“Hopefully today, the people that are passing by and seeing us will remember 9/11 and remember those who gave their lives that day, because those guys are true heroes — all of them. The police officers, fire fighters, even the civilians that were in that building. Every one of them that day was a hero,” Colombo explained.

Colombo had another motivation to take part in Wednesday’s walk.

His father passed away Tuesday from type-two diabetes.

He said participating lifted up his spirits and he is looking forward to seeing his family on Thursday.