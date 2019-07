Two men are dead after an early morning car crash in Barry County.

Everette Kritz, 27, of Cassville, was headed north on Mo-39, just north of Shell Knob around 1:30 this morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says his car went off the side of the road, rolled into an embankment, and hit several trees. Kritz died at the scene.

His passenger, Jacob Morrell, 21, of Washington State, was airlifted to a Springfield Hospital. He died a couple hours later.