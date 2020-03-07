Two dead, one juvenile seriously injured in car accident in Dade County

by: Brian Derrickson

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KOLR) – Two people are dead and one juvenile is seriously injured after a car veered into the middle lane on Route D this Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a Buick Lacross crossed into the center lane, striking a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

This caused the Silverado to overturn.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2-year-old juvenile was seriously injured and airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

The driver in the Buick was wearing a safety device while the driver in the Silverado was not, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

