Two dead in Miami shooting

MIAMI, Ok. — At 8:30 P.M. Miami police were called to a report of shots in the 200 block of I street Northwest.
Officers found a female with gun shot wounds and were told about a suspect who had barricaded himself inside of house.
Here’s video from the scene of the shooting.
Officers went into the home and found two people dead; one of which believed to be the suspect and a fourth victim with a gunshot wound.
Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson gives update on investigation.
Names are not being released at this time as investigators work to figure out what happened.
We have a crew on the way, we’ll update this story with more information as we gather it.