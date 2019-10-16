Two dead in Miami shooting

MIAMI, Ok. — At 8:30 P.M. Miami police were called to a report of shots in the 200 block of I street Northwest.

Officers found a female with gun shot wounds and were told about a suspect who had barricaded himself inside of house.

Here’s video from the scene of the shooting.

Officers went into the home and found two people dead; one of which believed to be the suspect and a fourth victim with a gunshot wound.

Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson gives update on investigation.

Names are not being released at this time as investigators work to figure out what happened.

Full Press Release from Miami Police Department

We have a crew on the way, we’ll update this story with more information as we gather it.