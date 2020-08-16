Two dead in Lake of the Ozarks plane crash

OSAGE BEACH Mo. (WDAF) — A plane crash on Sunday killed two people according to the Osage Beach Police Department.

A news release from the police department says numerous callers reported the crash at Grand Glaize Airport, which is off of Old U.S. 54 Highway, very close to the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Emergency crews found the crashed plane in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road. Officials say both people on board died, they haven’t been identified yet.

The crash is under investigation, FOX4 will update this developing story with more details as they’re confirmed.