Two Dallas teenagers were arrested after an officer found 82 pounds of meth in their truck

NEODESHA, Kans. — Two teenagers are behind bars after Kansas authorities find more than 82 pounds of meth in their vehicle.

Just before midnight, a Neodesha police officer pulled over a truck for speeding on main street in Neodesha. When the officer searched the vehicle, he found more than 82 pounds of meth valued at 3.7 million dollars.

19-year-old Alejandro Salazar, of Dallas, was arrested on multiple drug allegations — as well as driving without a valid license.

19-year-old Roger Mercado, of Garland, Texas, was also arrested on multiple drug charges. The two are being held in the Wilson County Jail.