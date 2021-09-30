Two Dallas teenagers were arrested after an officer found 82 pounds of meth in their truck

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEODESHA, Kans. — Two teenagers are behind bars after Kansas authorities find more than 82 pounds of meth in their vehicle.

Just before midnight, a Neodesha police officer pulled over a truck for speeding on main street in Neodesha. When the officer searched the vehicle, he found more than 82 pounds of meth valued at 3.7 million dollars.

19-year-old Alejandro Salazar, of Dallas, was arrested on multiple drug allegations — as well as driving without a valid license.

19-year-old Roger Mercado, of Garland, Texas, was also arrested on multiple drug charges. The two are being held in the Wilson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories