Two COVID-19 related deaths announced in Jasper county

JASPER COUNTY.–The Jasper County Health Department is saddened to report the tenth and eleventh death of

Jasper County residents due to COVID-19. One resident was a female in her 40’s and the second

is a male in his 70’s. Both were hospitalized prior to death. Our condolences go out to the

family members.



Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.

These actions include:

• Avoid social gatherings of more than ten (10) people.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based

hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household

cleaning spray or wipe.

• Stay home if you are sick.

Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at

higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed

to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your

health care provider for medical advice before showing up.



Please note that reports of COVID-19 deaths may be delayed slightly so that death certificate

verification can be conducted for accurate reporting.



For more information, visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC

website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a

day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.