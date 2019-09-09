Two confirmed cases of mumps in McDonald County

Two Southwest Missouri elementary students are diagnosed with mumps.

The McDonald County School District says the students met the criteria for the infection.

Mumps is a viral infection that spreads through saliva and respiratory secretions.

There is no cure for mumps.

To protect your child from the infection, the health department recommends all children to get two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Health officials ask students to not share their eating utensils, drinks, food, cellphones and other electronic devices.

The McDonald County School District asks you to keep your child home if you believe they’ve contracted the infection.