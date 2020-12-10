Two Charged With Murder After Deadly House Fire

JOPLIN, Mo.– Detectives with the Joplin Police Department have been actively working on this investigation, which started early on December 4th.

On Monday, December 7th, 2020, an autopsy for David Crowder was conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas. The preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation/carbon monoxide poisoning. After further investigation, Elizabeth M. Baez, age 39 of Joplin, and Tiffany A. Lukasiewicz, age 39 of Pittsburg, Kansas have been taken into custody.

Tiffany Lukasiewicz

Elizabeth Baez



Warrants were issued with No Bond. Mugshots of both are attached. The investigation is

continuing, and any further developments will be released as they become available.

The following charges have been sought on both Baez and Lukasiewicz and were filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on December 10th:

• Murder in the 2nd Degree

• Arson in the 1st Degree

• Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree.