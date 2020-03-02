Two Charged with Kidnapping and Threatening to Kill W.C. Woman

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Two suspects are charged with kidnapping and threatening to kill a Webb City woman.

32-year-old Jeffrey Marsh of Oronogo, and 31-year-old Zaqouri Archer of Joplin are accused of abducting the victim referred to as “Jane Doe” from a friend’s house in Crawford County last month.

Federal court documents allege she was forced at gunpoint to enter a vehicle, where they put duct tape over her eyes and threatened to shoot her in the head. The victim says the men demanded that she recant earlier testimony she had given to police, accusing them of the January theft of her handgun.

Doe was held at gunpoint in her own Webb City apartment overnight, then later released with the understanding she would withdraw previous statements to police. She went to the Oronogo police department where she eventually told officers about the kidnapping.