Two bucks shot; Kansas Game Wardens looking for information

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. — Game Wardens with the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism are looking for information in relation to two bucks shot this morning.

It happened near the intersection of 133rd and Wanamaker in Osage County.

They say a white SUV, possibly with a spotlight mounted on the front driver’s side door post, was seen in the area about the time this occurred.

If anyone has information about this incident or can provide information about the white SUV, you can contact the Game Warden at 620-450-7264. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Operation Game Thief at (877) 426-3843.