Two bridges in Ottawa County District 2 are now back open

OTTAWA COUNTY — With recent flooding that happened on March 19, two bridges in Ottawa County District 2 are now open for road traffic.

690 Strawberry Bridge and The Cayuga Bridge were destroyed just South of Indigo Sky Casino.

City Commissioner, Steven Chasteen, and his team went out to The Strawberry Bridge and removed the soft soil and and built a dam around the tube inlet side of the bridge.

Steven Chasteen District 2 Commissioner, says, “I’m not gonna say it’s gonna wash out again until we can actually get these engineered and real bridges built on some of these key locations but uh it’s defiantly going to hold up better than it ever has.”

He says residents can expect travel as usual, but do not trust any of the shoulders of the bridges due to the soft soil.