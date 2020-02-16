Four boys saved in overnight water rescue in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — Four teen boys are shaken, but cold, after an overnight water rescue in McDonald County.

The McDonald County Sheriff says they received a call about a capsized boat along the Elk River around 1:00 am Sunday morning. It left the four boys stranded along the river.

Authorities discovered the boys were downstream from the Cowskin Conservation Park near the MO/OK state line.

Tiff City Fire personnel entered private property along the river and located the boys across the way.

Tiff City Fire and McDonald County Sheriff’s deputies then entered the water via rescue boat and found the boys.

They were checked out by EMT’s on scene at the Cowskin Conservation Area and will all be okay.

Along with the Tiff City Fire Department and the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office rescue boat and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Troopers and their boat also assisted in the rescue.

We would like to thank all of the emergency personnel who helped with this rescue. McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall

Here is the press release from the McDonald County Sheriff:

On February 16th 2020 at approximately 1 a.m. the McDonald County E911 Center received a call about a boat capsized while gigging in Elk River with four teenage boys stranded along the river.

It was determined that the boys were downstream from the conservation access at cowskin towards the Oklahoma and Missouri line

Tiff City Fire Department was dispatched along with the Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office rescue boat and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Troopers and their boat.

Tiff City Fire Department was able to access the river through a private property land owner and was able to locate the boys on the opposite side of the river where they had accessed. Tiff City fire and the Sheriff’s Office deputies at the cowskin Conservation Park then put the boat in the water and went downstream to locate and rescue the boys.

The boys were located and brought back up to the cowskin conservation area where they were checked out by Freeman ambulance personnel. The boys were cold and shaken, but believe they will all be ok.

We would like to thank all of the emergency personnel who helped with this rescue.