Two behind bars after recent string of thefts, property damage

Two suspects are in custody after a recent string of vehicle thefts and property damage.

On Thursday evening, Cherokee County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Riverton Roundabout for a one vehicle non-injury crash. The two occupants fled the scene after crashing a 2008 Ford Escape, which was reported stolen from the Weir area on June 25th.

A short time later, deputies located the occupants and took them into custody. The two were identified as Kayla Ann Gordon, 25, of Girard and Kyle Baker, 27, of Pittsburg and were transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Kyle Baker

Kayla Gordon

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves explained in a statement, “Detectives have linked the two suspects to multiple crimes in Cherokee County and neighboring states.”

In addition to the burglary where the Ford Escape was stolen, the investigation had linked Gordon and Baker to the burglary and theft of a 1998 Dodge Truck on June 26th, which was later recovered in Pittsburg. Also, the burglary of a Toyota Scion and the burglary and theft of a 2005 Dodge Ram truck on June 30th, which was later recovered in Miami. Additionally, the two were linked to incidents of vandalism in Weir.

Gordon is being held without bond on allegations of four counts of Burglary, four counts of Possessing Stolen Property, four counts of Criminal Trespass, three counts of Felony Theft, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, and four outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Baker faces allegations of four counts of Burglary, four counts of Possessing Stolen Property, three counts of Felony Theft, four counts of Criminal Trespass, two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, and two Outstanding Warrants for his arrest. He is also being held without bond.