Two Arrests Made After Stabbing at Grove, OK Hotel

GROVE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has arrested two suspects in connection with a stabbing that occurred on March 15th, 2020 at the Honey Creek Motel in Grove, Okla.

Marie “Bailey” Elaine Morrow (24) was arrested the day of the incident and Heather Louise Griffith (26) was arrested the following day on March 16th, 2020; both were transported to the Delaware County Jail.

Morrow is facing charges including Witness Intimidation, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Burglary in the First Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Griffith is charged with Witness Intimidation.

Photo: Griffith (left) and Morrow (right)

On Sunday at approximately 6:20 A.M., the Grove Police Department responded to a stabbing call at the Honey Creek Motel on Main Street.

After arriving, officers discovered 23-year-old Brittany Watts had several cuts and stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital in Joplin , Mo., for treatment of her injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined the motive of the assault was Watts’ testimony in a Delaware County murder trial. Watts testified in February 2020 as a state witness in the Jerry Tapp murder case.

Dakota Buzzard, his father James Buzzard, and brother Cody Buzzard, were charged with the August 2019 murder of Tapp. The OSBI and the Delaware County Sheriff’s investigated Tapp’s homicide. James, Dakota and Cody were arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Additionally, James Buzzard and Dakota Buzzard were charged with Shooting with Intent to Kill of Tapp’s girlfriend Cassie Gonzalez.

The investigation into Watts’ stabbing is ongoing.