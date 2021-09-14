Two arrests made after McDonald County sheriff’s office recovers $40K worth of stolen equipment

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested after the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office recovers more than 40 thousand dollars worth of stolen property.

22-year-old Mikel Britton is being held in the McDonald County Jail on no bond, on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and several counts of felony stealing.

A juvenile female was also arrested in the case.

Late last week, deputies searched a property on Route O north of Southwest City.

Authorities found a portable welder and trailer stolen from Newton County, as well as an RV camper trailer stolen from Ottawa County.

The sheriff says more arrests and charges are anticipated in connection to this case.