Two arrested in possession of counterfeit money, drugs

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:27 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:27 PM CDT

RIVERTON, Kan. - Two people are behind bars after authorities find counterfeit bills and drugs in a Riverton home.

Cherokee County Sheriff investigators issued a search warrant at a home on Southeast 60Th Street early Tuesday morning. Officers found counterfeit bills, equipment used to manufacture counterfeit currency, a firearm, meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. 

Gregory Matlock, 34, was arrested on allegations of counterfeiting money, criminal use of a weapon, and multiple drug possession charges. Matlock's bond has been set at $12,000. Cassandra Hazen, 35, was arrested on the same allegations  in addition to a probation violation. Hazen's bond is set at more than $13,000. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff says the suspects used the counterfeit bills at least two local businesses.

