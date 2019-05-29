Two arrested in possession of counterfeit money, drugs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gregory Matlock [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cassandra Hazen [ + - ] Video

RIVERTON, Kan. - Two people are behind bars after authorities find counterfeit bills and drugs in a Riverton home.

Cherokee County Sheriff investigators issued a search warrant at a home on Southeast 60Th Street early Tuesday morning. Officers found counterfeit bills, equipment used to manufacture counterfeit currency, a firearm, meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Matlock, 34, was arrested on allegations of counterfeiting money, criminal use of a weapon, and multiple drug possession charges. Matlock's bond has been set at $12,000. Cassandra Hazen, 35, was arrested on the same allegations in addition to a probation violation. Hazen's bond is set at more than $13,000.

The Cherokee County Sheriff says the suspects used the counterfeit bills at least two local businesses.