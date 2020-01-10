Two arrested in Joplin drug bust

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Friday the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 1007 Connecticut Apartment #7 in Joplin.

ODET Detectives found about 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a .44 caliber handgun in the apartment. At the time of the warrant there were five adults and one child in the residence.

40-year-old Jamal Thomas was arrested for a local warrant and possession with intent to distribute. 40-year-old Brandi Marts was also arrested for several outstanding warrants.

Charges are pending on two other adults that were in the residence.